鮑參翅肚羹

材料：

素翅 1碗

禿參 (已浸發) 2條

蛇膠 (即花膠) 3-4件

罐頭鮑魚 1罐

熟雞胸肉 1-2件

木耳 2朵

瑤柱 2両

筍 2件

上湯 1,000毫升

老抽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

做法：

1. 蛇膠先浸一夜，再焗一次水，然後啤水洗淨；素翅預先用水浸發三小時至軟身；木耳浸水過夜，去除硬塊及泥沙；瑤柱撕去枕後浸發兩小時，然後蒸兩至三小時至腍身，連蒸時用的水一起備用。

2. 把蛇膠、木耳、鮑魚、熟雞胸肉全部切絲；筍切掉老身及白色起筋部份，把表皮刨走，再切絲；瑤柱用手搓散，備用。

3. 燒一鍋水，先下筍絲及木耳絲汆水，接着下海參絲，水滾起放入蛇膠絲及素翅汆水後撈起。

4. 煲滾上湯，先把筍絲、木耳絲、海參絲、蛇膠絲及素翅加進去同煮，滾起後把泡沫撇起，接着瑤柱連水加入，再下鮑魚絲及熟雞絲。

5. 待湯再次滾起，慢慢加入生粉水推成羹，生粉水邊攪拌邊分兩三次倒入，慢慢把芡煮熟及推成羹。

6. 推至濃稠度合適，可以加老抽調色，再加胡椒粉調味，拌勻後即可享用。

Fish Maw and Sea Cucumber Soup

Ingredients:

Vegetarian shark fin 1 bowl

Dried sea cucumber (soaked and softened) 2 pcs

Fish maw 3-4 pcs

Canned abalone 1 can

Chicken breast 1-2 pcs, cooked

Cloud ear mushroom 2 pcs

Dried scallop 2 taels

Bamboo shoot 2 pcs

Chicken stock 1,000 ml

Dark soy sauce little

White pepper little

Method:

1. Soak fish maw overnight, then soak in boiling water, finally rinse under running water; soak vegetarian shark fin for three hours till softened; soak cloud ear mushroom overnight, remove hard parts and dirts; tear away the hard muscle of dried scallop, soak two hours, then steam for two to three hours till softened, keep the steaming liquid for later.

2. Shred fish maw, cloud ear mushroom, abalone and cooked chicken breast; remove the hard and white fibrous parts of bamboo shoot, peel the skin, then shred; rub the dried scallop in hand until it breaks into thin shreds, set aside.

3. Boil a pot of water, blanch shredded bamboo shoot and cloud ear mushroom, then add the sea cucumber, when the water boils up again, tip the fish maw and vegetarian shark fin, drain all the ingredients after blanching.

4. Boil chicken stock, tip shreded bamboo shoot, cloud ear mushroom, sea cucumber, fish maw and vegetarian shark fin in, remove the foam in the soup as it boils up, then add the dried scallop and scallop liquid, finally the shredded abalone and chicken breast.

5. When the soup boils up again, add corn starch and water mixture slowly to make a thick soup, stirring the corn starch mixture as it is being added in two or three parts, gradually thickening the soup.

6. Keep cooking and stirring until the soup reaches the desired consistency, add dark soy sauce to enhance the colour (optional), then season with white pepper, stir well and serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android