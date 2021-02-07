荷蘭豆炒雙腸

材料：

荷蘭豆100克

葱1條

辣椒1條

乾葱1粒

蒜頭1瓣

膶腸1條

臘腸1條

紹酒少許

鮑汁 1茶匙

糖少許

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 荷蘭豆撕硬邊，紅椒切絲，蒜頭和乾葱切碎，臘腸和膶腸切條。

2. 燒熱油，爆香臘腸膶腸，加入乾葱、蒜頭和辣椒，灒紹酒。

3. 加入荷蘭豆，蓋上焗3分鐘。加鮑汁和糖，粟粉水收汁，加葱花。

Sauteed snow peas with Chinese sausages

Ingredients:

Snow peas 100g

Green onion 1 pc

Chili 1 pc

Shallot 1 pc

Garlic 1 clove

Duck liver sausage 1pc

Chinese sausage 1 pc

Shao Xing wine Little

Abalone Sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Tear hard part of snow peas. Cut chili in strips. Shred garlic and shallot. Cut Chinese sausage and duck liver sausage in strips.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry sausages. Put in shallot, garlic and chili. Put in Shao Xing wine.

3. Put in snow peas. Cover the lid and cook for 3 minutes. Put in abalone sauce, sugar. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in green onion.

