炸魷魚鬚

材料：

魷魚頭200克

雜錦香草1茶匙

咖喱粉1茶匙

炸粉1碗

冰水適量

油少許

鹽1茶匙

雜錦香草1茶匙

做法：

1. 魷魚鬚切半，加半份鹽、咖喱粉和紹酒拌勻。

2. 炸粉慢慢加入冰水調勻，加少許油，再加半份鹽、咖喱粉，加入雜錦香草。

3. 魷魚鬚沾粉漿，放入滾油中炸至外衣變脆，撈起，撒咖喱粉。

Deep fried squid tentacles

Ingredients:

Squid tentacles 200g

Mixed herb 1 teaspoon

Curry powder 1 teaspoon

Deep fry batter mix 1 bowl

Iced water Some

Oil Little

Salt 1 teaspoon

Mixed herb 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut squid tentacles in half. Marinate with little salt, curry powder and Shao Xing wine.

2. Mix batter mix with iced water, oil, salt, curry powder and mixed herbs.

3. Put squid tentacles into batter. Deep fry squid tentacles.

