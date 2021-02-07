節瓜辣煮排骨

材料：

節瓜1條

甘筍半條

草菇乾30克

排骨250克

乾葱2粒

蒜頭2瓣

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

粟粉1茶匙

生抽1茶匙

老抽1/2茶匙

調味：

魚露2茶匙

辣椒醬1湯匙

糖少許

老抽1茶匙

粟粉水少許

花椒油1茶匙

做法：

1. 草菇乾浸水，排骨加醃料醃20分鐘。蒜頭切碎，乾葱切片。甘筍削皮，切片。草菇切片。節瓜刮皮，對切，切直條再切粒。

2. 燒熱油，煎排骨，反轉煎另一面。加入乾葱和蒜頭，再加入甘筍，下辣醬和魚露，加入草菇乾、節瓜，再加玫瑰露和糖，加浸菇水至到面，蓋上收中細火燜15分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加糖和老抽，粟粉水收汁，加花椒油。

Braised hairy gourd with spareribs

Ingredients:

Hairy gourd 1 pc

Carrot ½ pc

Dried straw mushroom 30g

Spareribs 250g

Shallot 2 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Seasoning:

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Chili paste 1 Tablespoon

Sugar Little

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch water Little

Sichuan pepper oil 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak straw mushrooms. Marinate spareribs with marinade for 20 minutes. Shred garlic and slice shallot. Peel carrot and cut in slices. Cut straw mushrooms in slices. Peel hairy gourd and cut it in half. Then cut it in strips and dice it.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry spareribs. Put in shallot and garlic. Then put in carrot, chili paste and fish sauce. Put in straw mushroom, hairy gourd, mei kuei lu chiew, sugar and soaked mushroom water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 15 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in sugar and dark soy sauce. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in Sichuan pepper oil.









