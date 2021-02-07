梨乾海底椰紅蘿蔔湯

材料：

梨亁3片

紅蘿蔔1條

海底椰30克

蜜棗2粒

南北杏20克

枇杷葉35克

排骨400克

水2.2公升

鹽少許

雪耳1個

做法：

1. 排骨汆水。梨乾、雪耳、海底椰、蜜棗、南北杏和枇杷葉浸水。紅蘿蔔削皮，切塊。

2. 煲滾水2.2公升，加入排骨、紅蘿蔔、雪耳、梨乾、海底椰、 南北杏、蜜棗和枇杷葉。蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時，加鹽。

Dried pear, Sea Coconut and carrot soup

Ingredients:

Dried pear 3 slices

Carrot 1 pc

Sea coconut 30g

Candied date 2 pcs

Apricot kernels 20g

Loquat leaves 35g

Spareribs 400g

White fungus 1 pc

Water 2.2L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs. Soak dried pears, white fungus, sea coconut, candied date, apricot kernels and loquat leaves. Peel carrot and cut in chunks.

2. Boil 2.2L of water, put in all ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Season with salt.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android