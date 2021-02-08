醬油麴煎黑毛豬扒

材料：

黑毛豬扒2件

醬油麴2湯匙

胡椒粉2茶匙

糖1湯匙

橄欖油1/2湯匙

牛油 20克

百里香 20克

蒜頭3瓣

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 將醬油麴、糖、胡椒粉、少許水、橄欖油加入豬扒，攪拌均勻，醃15分鐘。

2. 蒜頭對切。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入牛油、百里香，煎3分鐘，取出成為醬汁。

4. 燒熱鑊，加入豬扒煎至金黃色，淋上醬汁便成。

Pan fried Iberico Pork Chop with Soy Sauce Koji

Ingredients:

Iberico pork chop 2 pcs

Soy sauce koji 2 tablespoons

Pepper 2 teaspoons

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Olive oil 1/2 tablespoon

Butter 20g

Thyme 20g

Garlic 3 slices

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put soy sauce koji, sugar, pepper, a little water, olive oil into pork chop, mix well and marinate 15 mins.

2. Cut garlic into two pieces.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, put in butter, thyme and pan fry 3 mins, take out as sauce.

4. Heat the pan, put in pork chop and pan fry until golden brown, then pour in the sauce.

