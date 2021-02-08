煎比目魚扒伴香草杏仁香蒜醬

材料：

比目魚扒2件

蒜頭1/2個及3瓣

青檸1/2個

百里香 少許

杏仁2湯匙

薄荷1/2棵

羅勒1/2棵

橄欖油3湯匙

鹽 適量

黑椒 少許

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 青檸榨汁；羅勒取葉；薄荷取葉；原個蒜頭對切；3瓣蒜頭去衣。

2. 比目魚扒印乾水分，將鹽、黑椒、青檸汁加入比目魚扒，醃20分鐘。

3. 將杏仁、蒜頭、羅勒及薄荷、橄欖油、黑椒、鹽加入攪拌機，攪拌均勻，取出。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入半個蒜頭，再加入比目魚扒，煎3分鐘，加入百里香。

5. 取出百里香及蒜頭。

6. 煎比目魚扒至金黃色。

7. 將醬汁放上碟，再放上比目魚扒。

Pan fried Flounder Fillet with Herb, Almond and Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

Flounder fillet 2 pcs

Garlic 1/2 pc and 3 slices

Lime 1/2 pc

Thyme little

Almond 2 tablespoons

Mint 1/2 pc

Basil 1/2 pc

Olive oil 3 tablespoons

Salt some

Pepper little

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Squeeze lime. Take basil leaf. Take mint leaf. Cut whole garlic into two pieces. Peel 3 slices garlic.

2. Wipe flounder fillet with kitchen paper, put salt, pepper, lime juice into flounder fillet, marinate 20 mins.

3. Put almond, garlic, basil and mint, olive oil, pepper, salt into blender, mix well and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in half piece of garlic, put in flounder fillet and pan fry 3 mins, then put in thyme.

5. Take out thyme and garlic.

6. Pan fry flounder fillet until golden brown.

7. Put the sauce on the plate and put in flounder fillet.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android