香辣蝦湯浸娃娃菜

材料：

蝦300克

娃娃菜2棵

薑 30克

蒜頭4瓣

辣椒1隻

鹽1茶匙

胡椒粉1茶匙

糖1茶匙

魚露1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 娃娃菜以鹽水浸30分鐘，切走根部；薑切片；蒜頭切片；辣椒切粒。

2. 蝦去殼，並留起蝦殼備用。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香4片薑，加入蒜頭、辣椒、蝦頭、蝦殼，炒3分鐘，加入水、鹽、胡椒粉，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘，然後取出蝦殼。

4. 煮滾蝦湯，加入2片薑、娃娃菜、糖，煮4分鐘。

5. 加入魚露、蝦仁，煮3分鐘。

Spicy Shrimp with Baby Cabbage

Ingredients:

Shrimp 300g

Baby cabbage 2 pcs

Ginger 30g

Garlic 4 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak baby cabbage with salt water with 30 mins. Then, cut the baby cabbage root. Slice ginger. Slice garlic. Dice hot pepper.

2. Shell shrimp and keep the shrimp shell.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, Stir fry 4 slices ginger, put in garlic and hot pepper, shrimp head and shell, stir fry 3 mins, then put in water, salt, pepper, cover the lid and cook 10 mins. Then, take out shrimp shell.

4. Cook the shrimp soup until boiled, put in 2 slices ginger, baby cabbage, sugar, cook 4 mins.

5. Put in fish sauce, shrimp meat and cook 3 mins.

