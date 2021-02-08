九層塔瑤柱炸蛋

材料：

雞蛋3隻

九層塔1棵

瑤柱2両

鹽1/2茶匙

胡椒粉1/2茶匙

米糠油 200毫升

步驟：

1. 瑤柱浸水，捏碎成一絲絲；九層塔取葉；蛋攪拌均勻。

2. 加入瑤柱、鹽、胡椒粉，攪拌均勻。

3. 燒熱米糠油，逐少倒入雞蛋，不斷攪拌，炸至金黃色。

4. 加入九層塔，炸至金黃色，取出，瀝乾油分。

Deep fried Egg with Basil and Dried Scallop

Ingredients:

Egg 3 pcs

Basil 1 pc

Dried scallop 2 taels

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 200ml

Steps:

1. Soak dried scallop and pinch in thin stripes. Take basil leaf. Beat egg.

2. Put in dried scallop, salt and pepper, mix well.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in egg in few times and mix well, deep fry until golden brown.

4. Put in basil and deep fry until golden brown, take out and drain oil.

-----------------------------

