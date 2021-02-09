涼瓜排骨煲

材料：

涼瓜(雷公鑿)2個

腩排400克

薑片4片

蒜瓣6個

葱段適量

豆豉1湯匙

水200毫升

醃料：

鹽1/4茶匙

生粉1湯匙

食用油1湯匙

調味：

蠔油1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

糖1茶匙

鹽1/4茶匙

生抽1湯匙

做法：

1) 腩排洗淨抹乾，加入醃料的所有材料拌勻，醃15分鐘。

2) 涼瓜去頂開半，用小匙清除白色的瓜瓤，切件。

3) 油滾，放入涼瓜走油約30秒，盛起。放入腩排，炸至表面金黃色，盛起。把涼瓜及腩排過水，瀝乾水分待用。

4) 薑去皮切片，蒜去皮切小瓣。葱切段。

5) 下油，油滾爆香薑片、蒜瓣及葱段。加豆豉炒香，倒入紹酒和水，煮滾。放入腩排及涼瓜炒勻。

6) 加入餘下的調味料，拌勻，煮滾，加蓋炆煮15分鐘。拌勻即成。

Bitter Melon Pork Ribs Pot

Ingredients:

2 bitter melon

400g spareribs

4 ginger slices

6 garlic cloves

Some spring onion

1 tbsp fermented black bean

200ml water

Marinade:

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp corn starch

1 tbsp cooking oil

Seasonings:

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine

1 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp light soy sauce

Steps:

1) Wash the spareribs and wipe dry. Marinate with all ingredients for 15 minutes.

2) Cut the bitter melon into half. Remove the seeds with spoon. Cut into pieces.

3) Heat oil to boil. Add the bitter melon for 30 seconds and dish up. Add spareribs and deep fry until golden brown. Dish up. Place the spareribs and bitter melon in the boiling water. Drain and set aside.

4) Peel and slice the ginger. Peel the garlic and cut into cloves. Section the spring onion.

5) Heat oil to boil. Add ginger slices, garlic cloves and sectioned spring onion. Stir well. Pour the Shaoxing wine and water. Cook to boil.

6) Add the fermented black bean. Stir well. Add spareribs and bitter melon. Stir well.

7) Add the remaining seasonings and mix well. Cook to boil. Lid on and stew for 15 minutes. Mix well. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android