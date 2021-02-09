冬瓜鹹蛋肉片湯

材料：

冬瓜1件

鹹蛋2隻

瘦肉半斤

做法：

1) 冬瓜去皮，切小件。瘦肉切片。鹹蛋清理乾淨，倒進碗內。

2) 水滾，加入冬瓜及肉片煮8-10分鐘至全熟。

3) 平均地倒入鹹蛋白及鹹蛋黃，略為凝固，完成。

Soup with Salted Egg, Winter Melon and Pork

Ingredients:

1 winter melon

2 salted eggs

300g lean pork

Steps:

1) Peel and cut the winter melon into pieces. Slice the lean pork. Clean the salted eggs and beat into the bowl.

2) Bring water to the boil. Add in the winter melon and the lean pork, cook for 8-10 minutes until it is fully cooked.

3) Pour in the salted egg averagely until the eggs is halfway set. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android