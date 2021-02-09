香煎蝦滑

材料：

海蝦仁200克

甘筍(刨絲)半條

鮮冬菇(切絲)2個

麻油1湯匙

蝦膠調味料：

海鹽半茶匙

砂糖半茶匙

雞粉半茶匙

胡椒粉少許

生粉2.5茶匙

蛋白半隻

做法：

1) 甘筍去皮刨絲，冬菇去頂切幼絲。

2) 下油，油滾放入甘筍絲及冬菇絲炒勻，加1湯匙水煮至軟身，以麻油調味，盛起放涼。

3) 蝦仁洗淨，挑出蝦腸。

4) 把蝦仁逐少切碎，用刀背前後左右不斷拍碎至起膠。

5) 把蝦膠放入容器內， 放入「調味料」的所有材料用手把蝦膠與調味料搓勻，搓的過程，不斷用力撻幾下。

6) 加入冬菇甘筍絲，與蝦膠拌勻，用手平均地搓成圓形(約5個)

7) 油滾，放入蝦滑，煎至兩邊金黃色。途中可加少量的水，加蓋把蝦滑煎至熟透，盛起即成。

Pan-fried Shrimp Paste

Ingredients:

200g shrimp meat

1/2 shredded carrot

2 shredded fresh mushroom

1 tbsp sesame oil

Shrimp paste seasonings:

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp chicken powder

Ground white pepper little

2.5 tsp corn starch

1/2 egg white

Steps:

1) Peel and shred the carrot. Remove the stalk of the fresh mushroom and shred it.

2) Heat oil to boil. Add the shredded carrot and mushroom. Stir well. Add 1 tbsp water and cook until it’s soft. Season with sesame oil. Dish up and set aside.

3) Wash the fresh shrimp meat and devein.

4) Smash and chop the shrimps into paste.

5) Add all seasonings. Mix well with the shrimp paste.

6) Add the mushroom and shredded carrot. Mix well with the shrimp paste into patties.

7) Heat oil to boil. Add the shrimp patties, pan fry until both sides are brown golden. Add little water and lid on until it’s fully cooked. Dish up and ready to serve.

