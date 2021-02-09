荷塘小炒

材料：

蓮藕(小)半條

甘筍半條

荷蘭豆60克

黃甜椒半個

木耳40克

蒜茸1湯匙

白醋1湯匙

生粉 適量

調味：

鹽半茶匙

糖半茶匙

白胡椒粉半茶匙

做法：

1) 蓮藕去皮切薄片，放在水中，加1湯匙白醋，以防氧化變黑。

2) 甘筍去皮切片，黃甜椒去頂去籽切條，撕走荷蘭豆兩邊的粗纖維。

3) 水滾，加1/4茶匙鹽及1湯匙白醋，放入蓮藕片及木耳，煮1-2分鐘，盛起。另放入荷蘭豆煮30秒，盛起。放入甘筍片和黃甜椒、煮5分鐘，盛起。放入木耳，煮1分鐘，盛起。

4) 下油，油滾爆香蒜茸，倒入所有蔬菜及調味料炒勻，上碟即成。

Sautéed Snow Peas with Lotus Root

Ingredients:

1/2 lotus root (small)

1/2 carrot

60g snow Peas

1/2 yellow bell pepper

40g black fungus

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp white vinegar

Some corn starch

Seasonings:

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp ground white pepper

Steps:

1) Peel and cut the lotus root into thin slices. Soak the lotus root slices into the water mixing with 1 tbsp white vinegar.

2) Peel and slice the carrot. Remove the head and seeds of the yellow bell pepper, cut into strips. Remove strings of snow peas.

3) Heat water to boil. Add 1/4 tsp salt and 1 tbsp of white vinegar. Add lotus root slices and black fungus. Cook 1-2 minutes and dish up. Add snow peas and cook for 30 seconds. Dish up. Add carrot slices and yellow bell pepper, cook for 5 minutes. Dish up. Add black fungus and cook for 1 minute. Dish up.

4) Heat oil to boil. Add minced garlic and stir fry. Add all vegetables and seasonings, stir well. Dish up. Ready to serve.

