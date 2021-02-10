茄汁蝦碌

材料：

大蝦 適量

薑 適量

葱 適量

鹽 少許

汁：

茄汁 2-3湯匙

喼汁 1.5湯匙

老抽 半湯匙

片糖 小半磚

水 半碗

做法：

1. 拍扁薑，把片糖剁碎。

2. 混合茄汁、喼汁、水及少許老抽，攪勻。

3. 挑出蝦腸，把蝦頭尖位及蝦腳剪去，在底部剪開，再用刀切深。

4. 下油爆香薑及葱白，加入大蝦煎香，翻轉，下鹽調味，繼續煎至金黄後取出。

5. 轉小火，下片糖略炒，下汁以小火煮至糖溶，放回蝦炒勻，下青葱，蓋上用中大火煮1分鐘。

6. 開蓋，下生粉水埋芡。熄火，上碟。

Prawn in Ketchup sauce

Ingredients:

Prawn some

Ginger some

Spring onion some

Salt a little bit

Sauce:

Ketchup 2-3 tbsp

Worcestershire sauce 1.5 tbsp

Dark soy sauce ½ tbsp

Slab sugar 1/3 pc

Water ½ bowl

Steps:

1. Press the ginger. Crush the slab sugar.

2. Mix ketchup with Worcestershire sauce, some water, a little bit dark soy sauce, mix well.

3. Devein the prawn with a toothpick, remove the sharp from the prawn head and cut out the legs. Cut the bottom of the prawn alongside, then deeply cut.

4. Fry ginger until and white part of the scallion until fragrant. Put prawn in pan to fry, flip. Season with some salt, keep frying until the prawn is golden brown, take out.

5.Turn to low heat, put crushed sugar in pan, then pour the sauce in, simmer until sugar dissolves. Put the prawn back, add some green part of spring onion. Cover, cook over medium high heat for 1 min.

6. Cover, thicken the sauce with starch slurry. Off heat, serve hot.

-----------------------------

