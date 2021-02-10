魚翅瓜鮑魚雞湯

材料：

魚翅瓜 1個

鮮鮑魚 5隻

雞 1隻

薑 2片

肉眼 適量

螺頭 (已浸軟) 適量

淮山 適量

茨實 適量

做法：

1. 把鮑魚放入熱水煮30秒，取出去殼及除去內臟，清洗鮑魚。

2. 拍扁薑；把豬肉切件；把魚翅瓜切四份。

3. 煲中放入薑，把豬肉氽水，取出；之後下紹興酒及雞氽水，取出冲洗。

4. 煲中下熱水，放入豬肉、鮑魚殼、雞、螺頭、淮山、茨實及魚翅瓜。

5. 蓋上，中大火煲30分鐘後放入鮮鮑魚，取出鮑魚殼。

6. 轉細火煲2小時。開蓋，用筷子取出魚翅瓜絲。

7. 熄火，盛上碗享用。

Chicken and abalone soup with Spaghetti squash

Ingredients:

Spaghetti squash 1 pc

Fresh abalone 5 pcs

Whole chicken 1pc

Ginger 2 slices

Lean pork some

Dried conch (soaked) some

Chinese yam rhizome some

Gordon Euryale some

Steps:

1. Blanch the abalone in hot water for 30 secs, remove the shell and discard the viscera from the abalone.

2. Press the ginger; Cut the lean pork into pcs; Quarter the spaghetti squash.

3. Put ginger into a pot, blanch the pork, take out. Then, add some Shaoxing wine and blanch the chicken, take out and rinse.

4. Put pork cubes, abalone shells, chicken, dried conch, Chinese yam rhizome, Gordon Euryale and spaghetti squash in a casserole filled with hot water.

5. Cover, boil for about 30 mins over high heat. Then, put abalone in casserole, at the same time, discard the abalone shells.

6. Turn to low heat, boil for 2 hours. Open lid, take the flesh out from the spaghetti squash with chopsticks.

7. Off heat, transfer the soup in a bowl, serve hot.

