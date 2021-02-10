葱燒蝦子海參扒菜膽

材料：

已浸發及氽水海參 2條

大葱 1條

即用蝦子 1.5湯匙

清雞湯 200毫升

水 100毫升

薑 1大件

蠔油 1湯匙

老抽 約1茶匙

鎮江醋 約1茶匙

紹興酒 少許

白菜 適量

糖 少許

做法：

1. 把海參切半，切件；把大葱切件。

2. 下油爆香薑及葱；放入海參炒，注入雞湯，下水。

3. 蓋上，小火煨至海參剛腍，約1小時15分鐘。

4. 煲中下鹽，把白菜煮至剛熟，取出備用。

5. 下2湯匙油爆香薑及大葱，炒至微焦香，取出備用。

6. 下油，放入已燜腍海參略炒，下大半碗海參湯，下少許老抽、蠔油、少許酒、糖攪勻，中小火把汁煮至濃稠。

7. 下半份蝦子，一直攪拌至汁濃稠並掛上海參。

8. 放回京葱炒勻，熄火，下少許鎮江醋。

9. 把海參盛上碟，撒額外蝦子，趁熱享用。

Braised sea cucumber with fried scallion and toasted shrimp roe served with Pak Choy

Ingredients:

Rehydrated and blanched sea cucumber 2 pcs

Scallion 1 pc

Toasted shrimp roe 1.5 tbsp

Chicken broth 200ml

Water 100ml

Ginger 1 chunk

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Dark soy sauce 1 tsp

Chinkiang vinegar 1 tsp

Shaoxing wine a little bit

Pak Choy some

Sugar a little bit

Steps:

1. Halve the sea cucumber lengthwise, cut it into pcs. Slice the scallion.

2. Fry ginger and scallion until fragrant. Bring the sea cucumber in pan, stir fry, pour chicken broth and some water inside.

3. Cover, simmer the sea cucumber until tender for about 1 hour and 15 mins .

4. Add some salt in pot, blanch the Pak Choy, take out and reserve.

5. Heat up 2 tbsp oil, fry ginger and scallion until fragrant and mildly brown, take out and reserve.

6. Stir fry the braised sea cucumber in hot oil, then pour 2/3 bowl of cucumber soup together. Season with a little bit dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, wine and sugar. Keep cooking until the sauce is thick and intense over medium low heat.

7. Add half portion of toasted shrimp roe inside, keep stirring the sauce until the sea cucumber is coated with it.

8. Put the scallion back, gently stir, off heat. Season with a little bit Chinkiang vinegar at last.

9. Transfer the braised sea cucumber on a plate, sprinkle with extra toasted shrimp roe, serve hot.

