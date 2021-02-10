蠔豉欖角炒糯米飯

材料：

泰國糯米 2杯

蠔豉 (小）13粒

欖角（浸入水5分鐘）8粒

葱粒 適量

清雞湯 100毫升（加水150毫升）

薑 6片

紹興酒 1瓶蓋

老抽 1茶匙

熟油 1湯匙

做法：

1. 洗糯米2次，之後用凍水浸45分鐘。

2. 把薑切薄片，再切絲。把蠔豉放上碟，混合少許紹興酒並放上薑絲，大火蒸5分鐘後，取出放涼及切粒。

3. 把葱切粒；把欖角切幼。

4. 下油爆香薑，下蠔豉炒香，灒洒，取出備用；下欖角炒香，下少許糖調味，取出備用。

5. 下油爆香薑片，下糯米炒勻，注入少許淡雞湯炒勻，蓋上轉中小火煮至收水，開蓋，轉中火炒勻糯米，約數分鐘。

6. 下第二次雞湯，重複蓋上以中小火煮至收水，開蓋炒勻，下鹽調味。

7. 取一粒糯米試軟硬度，之後下第三次雞湯，重複以上步驟煮至飯剛腍。

8. 開蓋炒勻，當糯米開始腍下蠔豉炒勻，注入少許雞湯，蓋上以中小火煮數分鐘。

9. 開蓋炒勻，下欖角炒勻，下少許老抽，蓋上煮2分鐘。

10. 熄火，下少許熟油，下葱粒炒勻後上碟。

Fried sticky rice with dried oysters and Chinese preserved olives

Ingredients:

Thai sticky rice 2 cups

Dried oyster (small) 13 pcs

Chinese preserved olives (soaked for 5 mins) 8 pcs

Chopped spring onion some

Chicken broth 100 ml (with water 150ml）

Ginger 6 slices

Shaoxing wine 1bottle cap

Dark soy sauce 1 tsp

Cooked oil 1 tbsp

Steps:

1. Rinse the sticky rice twice, soak it in cold water for 45 mins and drain.

2. Cut the ginger in pcs, then thinly shred. Put dried oyster on a plate, drizzle with some Shaoxing wine, mix well. Put the shredded ginger on top, then steam over high heat for 5 mins. Take out and cool, then cut it into small cubes.

3. Chop the spring onion; Thinly cut the Chinese preserved olives.

4. Fry ginger until fragrant, then stir stir-fry the dried oyster until fragrant, sizzle with some wine, take out and reserve. Fry the Chinese preserved olives until fragrant, season with a little bit sugar, take out and reserve.

5. Add some oil, fry the ginger until fragrant. Put the drained sticky rice in pan, stir well. Pour light chicken broth in pan, stir, cover and cook the rice until soup absorbed over medium low heat. Open lid, keep frying the sticky rice over medium heat.

6. Add second batch of chicken broth in pan, repeat previous procedure. Open lid, stir fry, season with some salt.

7. Take one rice to check for the tenderness , then add third batch of chicken broth, repeat procedure until rice is tender.

8. Open lid, continue frying the sticky rice until nearly soft and tender, then, put the dried oyster in, stir fry. Then, add a little bit chicken broth in, cover and cook for a few mins over medium low heat.

9. Open lid, put the Chinese preserved olives together, add a little bit dark soy sauce, cover and cook for 2 mins.

10. Off heat, drizzle with a little bit cooked oil and sprinkle with some spring onion, transfer on a plate and serve hot.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android