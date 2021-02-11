金菇節瓜脯

材料：

節瓜（選細個） 2個

金菇（小）2包

紅棗 4-5粒

素蠔油 1.5湯匙

老抽 1湯匙

冬菇粉 1湯匙

薑（拍扁） 1件

鹽、糖、生抽、水、麻油各適量

做法：

1. 把紅棗剪半，去核，切粒；把金菇切段。

2. 切去節瓜兩端，用刀刮去節瓜皮，把節瓜切成三份，用匙羹刮去中間瓜瓤，不要刮到底。

3. 把節瓜放上碟，蒸約10分鐘。

4. 下油爆香薑片，下紅棗粒炒香，取出備用。

5. 下金菇炒，下鹽、素蠔油、冬菇粉、水及老抽調味，蓋上煮10分鐘，放回紅棗，下鹽和少許麻油調味，下生粉水埋芡。

6. 濾出節瓜中水分，注入小煲，下少許素蠔油調味，下生粉水埋薄芡。

7. 把金菇紅棗放入節瓜裏，淋上芡汁，即成。

Stuffed hairy gourd with Enoki mushroom

Ingredients:

Hairy gourd (choose small one) 2 pc

Enoki mushroom (small) 2 packs

Chinese red date 4-5 nos.

Vegetarian oyster sauce 1.5 tbsp

Dark soy sauce 1 tbsp

Shiitake mushroom powder 1 tbsp

Ginger (pressed) 1 pc

Salt, sugar, light soy sauce, water, sesame oil some for each

Steps:

1. Cut the Chinese red dates into half, remove seed. Then, dice it. Cut the enoki mushroom into lengths.

2. Discard the end tips of the hairy gourd, scratch out the skin with a cleaver. Then, cut it into 3 pieces, scoop out the inner part with a spoon, keep the bottom part intact.

3. Place the hairy gourd on a plate, steam for 10 mins.

4. Fry ginger until fragrant. Then, fry the Chinese date, take out and reserve.

5. Fry the Enoki mushroom, season with some salt, some vegetarian oyster sauce, shiitake mushroom powder and water, pour dark soy sauce in. Cover, cook for 10 mins. Put the red date back, add salt and a little bit sesame oil to taste. Finally, thicken the sauce with some starch slurry.

6. Transfer the water from the steamed hairy gourd in pan, reheat, add a little bit vegetarian oyster sauce to taste, thinly thicken the sauce with starch slurry.

7. Stuff the steamed hairy gourd with the cooked enoki mushroom and dates, pour the above hot sauce on it, serve hot.

