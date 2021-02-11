竹笙松茸草菇羹

材料：

竹笙 5條

乾松茸 6片

乾草菇 10粒

鮮草菇 8粒

鮮冬菇 8隻

冬菇粉 1湯匙

薑 1件

做法：

1. 下凍水把竹笙、乾草菇、松茸浸軟。

2. 把鮮冬菇切件；把鮮草菇底部切去，再切半；切去竹笙尾部，切段。

3. 下草菇氽水，取出。

4. 下油爆香薑、乾草菇乾及松茸，灒入滾水，下冬菇粉調味，蓋上，中火煲20分鐘。

5. 開蓋，下草菇、鮮冬菇、竹笙，蓋上煮20分鐘。

6. 開蓋，下鹽調味，下生粉水打薄芡，熄火，盛上碗。

Bamboo fungus soup with dried matsutake and straw mushroom

Ingredients:

Bamboo fungus 5 pcs

Dried matsutake 6 pcs

Dried straw mushroom 10 pcs

Fresh straw mushroom 8 pcs

Fresh shiitake mushroom 8 pcs

Shiitake mushroom powder 1 tbsp

Ginger 1 pc

Steps:

1. Soak the dried bamboo mushroom, dried straw mushroom fungus and dried Matsutake mushroom in cold water for a while.

2. Cut fresh shiitake mushroom into pieces. Cut out the bottom of the fresh straw mushroom, then halve. Cut out the tip of the bamboo fungus and slice it into few pieces.

3. Blanch the straw mushroom, take out.

4. Fry the ginger, dried straw mushroom and dried Matsutake mushroom until fragrant. Pour some hot water in, season with some shiitake mushroom powder, cover, boil for 20 mins over medium heat.

5. Open lid, put the fresh straw mushroom, fresh shiitake mushroom and bamboo fungus in, cover, cook for 20 mins.

6. Open lid, season with some salt. Thicken the soup thinly with starch slurry. Off heat, transfer in a bowl, serve hot.

