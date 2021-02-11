梅菜扣冬瓜

材料：

冬瓜（3吋厚）適量

梅菜（浸30分鐘去鹹）2-3棵

蒜 10粒

糖 適量

汁材料：

薑 3片

老抽 2-3湯匙

生抽 半湯匙

片糖（剁幼）約半磚

紹興酒 1瓶蓋

水 約大半碗

麵豉 2/3湯匙

做法：

1. 洗淨梅菜，切幼；剁幼片糖；把薑切片。

2. 切去冬瓜皮，切半，去除冬瓜瓤，切成3吋闊度，再把冬瓜切成1.5cm厚。

3. 下老抽於冬瓜上，均勻上色。

4. 下梅菜，白鑊烘香及烘乾，下糖調味，炒勻。

5. 下蒜，煎至金黃；放入冬瓜，煎至每邊金黃，翻轉，繼續煎，取出蒜粒，之後取出冬瓜。

6. 下薑爆香，下片糖及麵豉炒香，下酒、水、老抽，放回冬瓜煮30秒。

7. 把冬瓜片放入碗，盡量放得緊密。放上炸蒜粒、薑片、梅菜，之後注入醬汁，用錫纸蓋好，放入煲燉45分鐘。

8. 熄火，倒出碗中醬汁入小煲，煮熱汁，下糖調味，下生粉水埋薄芡，熄火。

9. 把梅菜冬瓜倒扣入碟，把汁淋上冬瓜即成。

Braised winter melon with preserved vegetable

Ingredients:

Winter melon (3 inches thick) some

Chinese preserved vegetable (soaked for 30 mins) 2-3 bunch

Garlic 10 cloves

Sugar some

Sauce:

Ginger 3 slices

Dark soy sauce 2-3 tbsp

Light soy sauce ½ tbsp

Slab sugar (crushed) 1/2 pc

Shaoxing wine 1 bottle cap

Water 2/3 bowl

Fermented bean paste 2/3 tbsp

Steps:

1. Rinse the preserved vegetable, finely cut. Chop the slab sugar; Slice the ginger.

2. Peel the winter melon, cut it into half, remove the seeds and cut it into 3 inches in width. Then, slice it into 1.5cm in thickness.

3. Pour some dark soy sauce on the winter melon, mix it thoroughly.

4. Toast the preserved vegetable until slightly dry and fragrant, season with some sugar, stir fry.

5. Fry garlic until golden brown. Then, put the winter melon in pan, fry until all sides are brown. Take out the garlic first, and the winter melon at last.

6. Fry ginger until fragrant, season with some slab sugar, fermented bean paste, wine. Then, add some water, dark soy sauce to cook for a while, put the winter melon back, simmer for 30 secs.

7. Bring the winter melon pieces in a bowl, pack it closely. Then put the fried garlic, fried ginger on top. Finally put all the toasted preserved vegetable on top, pour sauce on it, cover the bowl with a piece of aluminum foil. Put the bowl in pot, stew for 45 mins.

8. Off heat, drain the sauce from the bowl, reheat the sauce, season with some sugar. Then, thinly thicken the sauce with starch slurry.

9. Put a plate on the bowl, turn it over. Pour the above sauce on top of the braised winter melon, serve hot.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android