芋頭魚伴五柳甜酸醬

材料：

去皮芋頭 300克

澄麵 60克

滾水 60克

五香粉 1茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

油 3湯匙

酸甜五柳汁材料：

五柳醬 1份

茄汁 2-3湯匙

OK汁 1.5湯匙

白醋 1湯匙

片糖（剁幼） 2/3磚

薑 3片

水 大半碗

生粉水 適量

做法：

1. 預備汁：爆香薑片，下片糖、茄汁、OK汁、白醋，之後下水煮1分鐘，放入五柳醬煮1分鐘，下少許生粉水，熄火備用。

2. 切去芋頭皮，切件，把芋頭蒸腍，約15分鐘。

3. 把芋頭放入大碗，趁熱搓成蓉，下五香粉、鹽、糖及油撈勻，用手搓揉。

4. 把澄麵放入大碗中，逐少下滾水，攪勻，用手搓勻，之後混合澄麵及芋蓉，用手搓成魚形，用匙羹柄壓出魚尾及魚鳍，再壓出魚鱗及魚眼。

5. 把芋頭魚放入8成熱油温炸至金黃香脆，輕輕推動魚底部免黐底，同時把熱油淋上芋頭魚表面。

6. 取出上碟，以酸甜五柳汁伴食。

Deep-fry taro fish served with sweet and sour preserved vegetable sauce

Ingredients:

Peeled taro 300g

Wheat starch 60g

Boiling water 60g

Five spice powder 1 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Oil 3 tbsp

Ingredients of sweet and sour preserved vegetable sauce:

Preserved vegetable sauce 1 portion

Ketchup 2-3 tbsp

OK sauce 1.5 tbsp

White vinegar 1 tbsp

Slab sugar (crushed) 2/3 pc

Ginger 3 slices

Water 2/3 bowl

Corn starch with water some

Steps:

1. Preparation of sauce: Fry ginger until fragrant, put slab sugar, ketchup, OK sauce and white vinegar in pan. Pour water in, cook for 1 min, Then, put the preserved vegetable sauce together, cook for 1 min. Thicken the sauce with starch slurry, off heat, take out and reserve.

2. Peel the taro, cut it into cubes, steam the taro until soft about 15 mins.

3. Bring the soft taro in a big bowl, mash it when hot, season with five spice powder, some salt, some sugar, and some oil. Mix well, knead the paste until smooth with hand.

4. Put the wheat starch in a bowl, gradually add the boiling water in, mix well with hand. Mix the taro paste and wheat starch paste together. Then some taro paste mixture and form a fish shape with hands. Make fish fin and tail marks with the handle of a spoon and make some fish scales and fish eye marks on the taro fish as well.

5. Deep-fry the taro fish in moderate hot oil until golden brown and crispy. Gently move the taro fish to prevent from sticking with a spatula. Pour hot oil on top of the taro fish at the same time.

6. Transfer taro fish on a plate, serve with sweet and sour preserved vegetable sauce.

