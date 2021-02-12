節瓜鮮菇炒粉絲

材料：

節瓜1個

鮮冬菇4隻

粉絲1包

薑 30克

蒜頭2瓣

蠔油2湯匙

糖1/2湯匙

生抽1湯匙

麻油1茶匙

水3湯匙

生粉1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸水；節瓜去皮、切片；薑切片。

2. 蒜頭拍扁、去衣；鮮冬菇去蒂、切片。

3. 將蠔油、糖、生抽、麻油、少許水、生粉混合，攪拌均勻成醬汁，備用。

4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香薑，加入蒜頭，炒至均勻。

5. 加入節瓜、鮮冬菇，炒1分鐘，加入醬汁，煮5分鐘。

6. 最後加入粉絲，煮2分鐘拌勻。

Stir fried Vermicelli with Hairy Gourd and Fresh Mushroom

Ingredients:

Hairy gourd 1 pc

Fresh mushroom 4 pcs

Vermicelli 1 pack

Ginger 30g

Garlic 2 slices

Oyster sauce 2 tablespoons

Sugar 1/2 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Water 3 tablespoons

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli, peel hairy gourd and slice. Slice ginger.

2. Slap garlic and peel. Remove fresh mushroom stem and slice.

3. Mix oyster sauce, sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, a little water and cornstarch, mix well as sauce.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger, put in garlic and stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in hairy gourd, fresh mushroom and stir fry 1 min, put in the sauce and cook 5 mins.

6. Put in vermicelli and cook 2 mins, mix well.

