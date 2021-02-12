木瓜魚翅骨瑤柱湯

材料：

木瓜1個

雞1/2隻

無花果2粒

魚翅骨 150克

瑤柱8粒

薑 30克

紹興酒1湯匙

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 木瓜去皮、去籽、切件；瑤柱浸水；薑切片。

2. 雞對切一半、氽水、洗淨。

3. 將薑、魚翅骨、紹興酒加入滾水，氽水3分鐘，取出。

4. 將所有材料放入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Dried Scallops Soup with Papaya and Shark Cartilage

Ingredients:

Papaya 1 pc

Chicken 1/2 pc

Dried fig 2 pcs

Shark cartilage 150g

Dried scallops 8 pcs

Ginger 30g

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt some

Steps:

1. Peel papaya and deseed and cut into pieces. Soak dried scallops. Slice ginger.

2. Cut chicken into two pieces, blanch and wash.

3. Put ginger, shark cartilage, Shao xing wine into boiling water, blanch 3 mins and take out.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

