泰式椰香浸雞胸

材料：

雞胸1件

椰奶1杯

香茅2支

檸檬葉3片

青檸1/2個

鹽1茶匙

胡椒粉1茶匙

步驟：

1. 雞胸印乾水分，將鹽、胡椒粉加入雞胸，醃20分鐘。

2. 香茅拍扁、切段；檸檬葉對切；青檸榨汁。

3. 將雞胸、香茅、椰奶加入鍋中，以中火煮滾，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮5分鐘。

4. 加入檸檬葉、青檸汁，熄火焗5分鐘。

5. 雞胸切件，加入醬汁。

Thai style Braised Chicken Breast with Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

Chicken breast 1 pc

Coconut milk 1 cup

Lemongrass 2 pcs

Kaffir lime leaves 3 slices

Lime 1/2 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken breast with kitchen paper, put salt, pepper into chicken breast, marinate 20 mins.

2. Slap lemongrass and cut into strips. Cut kaffir lime leaves into two pieces. Squeeze lime.

3. Put chicken breast, lemongrass and coconut milk into the pot. Turn to mid-heat and cook until boiling. Cover the lid and cook 5 mins with low heat.

4. Put in kaffir lime leaves and lime juice, off the heat and steam 5 mins.

5. Cut chicken breast into pieces and put in the sauce.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android