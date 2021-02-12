香煎楓糖漿三文魚

材料：

三文魚2件

楓糖漿1湯匙

百里香 30克

蒜頭2瓣

青檸1/2個

魚露1茶匙

鹽1茶匙

胡椒粉1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 青檸榨汁；蒜頭對切。

2. 三文魚印乾水分，將鹽、胡椒粉、青檸汁加入三文魚。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入三文魚，以中火煎4分鐘，加入蒜頭、百里香。

4. 轉小火，煎三文魚另一面，加入楓糖漿、魚露，煮2分鐘。

Pan fried Salmon with Maple Syrup

Ingredients:

Salmon 2 pcs

Maple syrup 1 tablespoon

Thyme 30g

Garlic 2 slices

Lime 1/2 pc

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Squeeze lime juice. Cut garlic into two pieces.

2. Wipe salmon with kitchen paper, put salt, pepper, lime juice into salmon.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in salmon, pan fry 4 mins, put in garlic and thyme.

4. Turn to low heat, pan fry salmon other side, put in maple syrup and fish sauce, cook 2 mins.

