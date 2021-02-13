野菌雜菌忌廉湯

材料：

大蒜或京葱 1條

西芹 1棵

乾葱 5顆

牛油 約3-4湯匙

忌廉 約200毫升

白菌 半盒

啡菇 半盒

姬松茸 3-4朵

薯仔 2個

蒜頭 2-3瓣

岩鹽 少許

黑胡椒 少許

白酒 適量

百里香 少許

白胡椒粉 少許

橄欖油 適量

做法：

1. 西芹、京葱、乾葱、薯仔去皮切粒；蒜頭一半切碎，一半切片；白菌及啡菇切成四份；姬松茸切半，備用。

2. 燒熱鑊下大約1湯匙牛油，然後先爆乾葱，接着放入西芹及京葱，轉中火慢慢炒至香味出，接着加入清水煮成湯底。

3. 把薯仔加入湯裏，煲滾後加入忌廉，然後調至細火慢慢煲。

4. 燒熱鑊，下少許牛油，牛油溶化即可下乾葱及蒜茸爆香，待爆至香氣釋出，加入白菌及啡菇炒勻，然後下岩鹽、黑胡椒調味，灒白酒，煮一會兒後，熄火，把菇菌加進湯裏，轉細火，煲大概15分鐘後，用手提攪拌機把菇菌及薯仔攪碎。

5. 燒熱鑊，下橄欖油，先煎香蒜片，然後加入姬松茸炒香，接着加入百里香及牛油同炒。炒至有香氣，加入岩鹽、黑胡椒調味，灒白酒，熄火，把姬松茸放到碗裏。

6. 湯加入少許白胡椒粉調味，然後倒入碗裏，剛好蓋過姬松茸，再加少許橄欖油，即可享用。

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ingredients:

Leek or Welsh onion 1 stalk

Celery 1 bunch

Shallot 5 pcs

Butter 3-4 tbsp

Heavy cream 200ml

Button mushroom 1/2 pack

Cremini mushroom 1/2 pack

Blaze mushroom 3-4 pcs

Potato 2 pcs

Garlic 2-3 cloves

Rock salt little

Black pepper little

White wine some

Thyme little

White pepper little

Olive oil some

Method:

1. Peel and dice celery, Welsh onion, shallot and potato; mince half of the garlic and slice the other half; quarter button and cremini mushrooms; half blaze mushrooms, set aside.

2. Melt 1 tbsp butter in a pot, sauté shallot, then toss celery and Welsh onion, turn to medium heat, sauté slowly until fragrant, pour water to make a stock.

3. Tip potato into the stock, bring to a boil, add cream, simmer in low heat.

4. In a skillet, melt butter, sauté shallot and garlic till fragrant, add button and cremini mushrooms, sauté, season with rock salt and black pepper, drizzle with white wine, simmer for a while, turn off the heat and tip the mushrooms into the stock, turn to low heat, cook 15 minutes, then cream mushrooms and potato with hand blender.

5. In a skillet, heat olive oil, sauté garlic slices, then add blaze mushrooms, thyme and butter till fragrant, season with rock salt and black pepper, drizzle with white wine, turn the heat off, transfer blaze mushrooms into a bowl.

6. Season the soup with white pepper, pour into the bowl until it just covers the blaze mushrooms, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

