椰棗釀西班牙豬扒

材料：

西班牙豬鞍扒 2件

椰棗 8粒

栗子 8-10粒

姬松茸 5-6朵

鹽 適量

黑胡椒 適量

橄欖油 少許

蒜頭 4-6瓣

牛油 適量

迷迭香 少許

百里香 少許

白酒 少許

日式燒肉汁 適量

做法：

1. 把栗子放入焗爐，以200℃焗20分鐘，讓栗子衣自動剝落及煮熟，備用。

2. 先把豬鞍扒的肉捏圓一些，然後用小刀在肉裏開洞，做成一個袋子，然後把去了核的椰棗一排排釀進去。約3-4顆椰棗就足夠，太多會爆開。釀好後，用兩支牙籤封口，然後在豬扒兩面撒少許鹽及黑胡椒醃味。

3. 預熱焗爐至180℃。同時燒熱平底鑊。下少許橄欖油在豬扒上；將壓爛了的蒜頭及牛油在鑊裏炒勻，然後加入迷迭香及百里草，炒至香氣釋放。

4. 放入豬鞍扒，轉慢火，慢慢煎至兩面金黃，期間先取出蒜頭及香草，以免煎燶；而豬鞍扒每面煎約一分鐘，視乎豬鞍扒厚薄。

5. 把豬鞍扒盛起放到焗盤裏，在表面放回剛取出的香草及蒜頭，淋上鑊中少許橄欖油，再加入少許牛油在面，然後放入焗爐，以180℃焗4-5分鐘。取出後要回溫數分鐘。

6. 把姬松茸切半，然後在剛剛煎豬扒的鑊裏加入牛油及橄欖油，下姬松茸、栗子同炒，加少許黑胡椒及鹽調味，灒白酒，倒入燒汁煮一會，加水煮熱後熄火，把姬松茸及栗子上碟。

7. 把回溫的豬鞍扒，先拔掉牙籤後切件，鋪在配料上，再把煮過的汁淋到豬鞍扒旁邊，完成。

Iberico Pork Loin Chops with Dates

Ingredients:

Iberico pork loin chops 2 pcs

Dates 8 pcs

Chestnuts 8-10 pcs

Blaze mushroom 5-6 pcs

Salt some

Black pepper some

Olive oil little

Garlic 4-6 cloves

Butter some

Rosemary little

Thyme little

White wine little

Teriyaki sauce some

Method:

1. Roast chestnuts in oven at 200℃ for 20 minutes, to cook the chestnuts and allow for their skins to peel off on their own, set aside.

2. Squeeze the pork loin chops into a round shape, then make a cut with a small knife to make a pouch, stuff 3-4 pitted dates inside each pork chop. Seal the opening with two toothpicks, season both sides of the pork chops with salt and pepper.

3. Preheat oven to 180℃. At the same time, heat skillet. Drizzle a bit of olive oil on the pork chops; sauté crushed garlic and butter in skillet, then add rosemary and thyme until fragrant.

4. Pan fry pork chops in the skillet, turn to low heat, brown both sides slowly, remove garlic and herbs to prevent them from getting burnt; pan fry each side of pork chop for about one minute, depending on its thickness.

5. Transfer the pork chops into a baking tray, return the herbs and garlic onto the pork chops, drizzle a little olive oil and add a bit of butter on the pork, bake at 180℃ for 4-5 minutes. Remove from oven and rest a few minutes.

6. Half blaze mushrooms, then add butter and olive oil in the skillet which was used to cook the pork chops, sauté blaze mushrooms and chestnuts, season with pepper and salt, drizzle with white wine, add teriyaki sauce and simmer for a while, add water, simmer and turn off heat, transfer the blaze mushrooms and chestnuts to plates.

7. Remove toothpicks from the rested pork chops, slice and place over the mushrooms and chestnuts, pour the teriyaki sauce around the pork chop, serve.

