忌廉焗薯仔

材料：

薯仔 2-3個

忌廉 約250毫升

豆蔻粉 少許

巴馬臣芝士碎 適量

岩鹽 適量

黑胡椒 適量

做法：

1. 先把忌廉倒入鍋裏，以中慢火煲至微滾，加少許岩鹽、黑胡椒。

2. 薯仔洗淨後削皮，再刨成絲，然後立即倒入忌廉湯裏烹煮，加少許豆蔻粉拌勻。

3. 邊煮薯仔邊不停攪拌。

4. 熄火後，把忌廉薯仔倒入焗盤裏鋪平，以180℃焗40分鐘。

5. 出爐後，撒上適量巴馬臣芝士碎，再用火槍燒至微微溶化金黃色，即可享用。

Creamy Baked Potatoes

Ingredients:

Potato 2-3 pcs

Heavy cream 250ml

Nutmeg little

Ground Parmesan cheese some

Rock salt some

Black pepper some

Method:

1. Tip cream into a pot, simmer in medium low heat, add a little rock salt and black pepper.

2. Rinse and peel potatoes, grate with a grater, toss into the simmering cream at once, add a little nutmeg, mix well.

3. Keep stirring while the potato is cooking.

4. Turn off heat, pour the cream and potato into a baking tray, bake 40 minutes at 180℃.

5. Remove from oven, drizzle with ground Parmesan cheese, melt the cheese with blow torch and serve.

