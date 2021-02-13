忌廉焗薯仔
材料：
薯仔 2-3個
忌廉 約250毫升
豆蔻粉 少許
巴馬臣芝士碎 適量
岩鹽 適量
黑胡椒 適量
做法：
1. 先把忌廉倒入鍋裏，以中慢火煲至微滾，加少許岩鹽、黑胡椒。
2. 薯仔洗淨後削皮，再刨成絲，然後立即倒入忌廉湯裏烹煮，加少許豆蔻粉拌勻。
3. 邊煮薯仔邊不停攪拌。
4. 熄火後，把忌廉薯仔倒入焗盤裏鋪平，以180℃焗40分鐘。
5. 出爐後，撒上適量巴馬臣芝士碎，再用火槍燒至微微溶化金黃色，即可享用。
Creamy Baked Potatoes
Ingredients:
Potato 2-3 pcs
Heavy cream 250ml
Nutmeg little
Ground Parmesan cheese some
Rock salt some
Black pepper some
Method:
1. Tip cream into a pot, simmer in medium low heat, add a little rock salt and black pepper.
2. Rinse and peel potatoes, grate with a grater, toss into the simmering cream at once, add a little nutmeg, mix well.
3. Keep stirring while the potato is cooking.
4. Turn off heat, pour the cream and potato into a baking tray, bake 40 minutes at 180℃.
5. Remove from oven, drizzle with ground Parmesan cheese, melt the cheese with blow torch and serve.
