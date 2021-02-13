香茅金不換炒八爪魚

材料：

八爪魚仔 1碟

乾葱 4-5顆

蒜頭 4-5瓣

南薑 1小件

香茅 2條

檸檬葉 4-5片

鹽 適量

黑胡椒 適量

魚露 少許

泰國雞醬 1湯匙

辣椒乾 1-2隻

皺皮檸檬汁 半個

皺皮檸檬皮 少許

金不換 適量

做法：

1. 八爪魚清洗乾淨後瀝乾，然後用鹽及黑胡椒醃味，備用。

2. 乾葱、蒜頭、南薑切碎；香茅拍扁後切段；檸檬葉撕開再切絲，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，先爆香乾葱、香茅、蒜頭及南薑，因為蒜頭及南薑很吸油，爆至香氣出後要再加多少許油。

4. 接着把八爪魚放進去同炒，炒至差不多熟，下魚露、泰國雞醬及切碎的辣椒乾炒勻。

5. 調至慢火，加入檸檬葉絲炒勻，接着開大火，榨入皺皮檸檬汁，然後加入金不換炒勻，熄火。

6. 上碟後，再刨入少許皺皮檸檬皮屑即可，完成。

Sautéed Octopus with Lemongrass and Thai Basil

Ingredients:

Mini octopus 1 plate

Shallot 4-5 pcs

Garlic 4-5 cloves

Galangal 1 small pc

Lemongrass 2 sticks

Kaffir lime leaves 4-5 slices

Salt some

Black pepper some

Fish sauce little

Thai sweet chilli sauce for chicken 1 tbsp

Dried chilli pepper 1-2 pcs

Kaffir lime juice half

Kaffir lime zest little

Thai basil some

Method:

1. Rinse and drain octopus, marinate with salt and pepper, set aside.

2. Mince shallot, garlic and galangal; smash lemongrass with a blade then cut into section; tear and thinly slice kaffir lime leaves, set aside.

3. Heat oil in a wok, sauté shallot, lemongrass, garlic and galangal; since garlic and galangal absorb oil, add extra oil once the ingredients are fragrant.

4. Tip the octopus in, sauté until almost cooked, add fish sauce, sweet chilli sauce and chopped dried chilli pepper, stir well.

5. Turn tow low heat, add sliced kaffir lime leaves, stir well, turn to high heat, squeeze in kaffir lime juice, then add Thai basil, stir well and turn off heat.

6. Transfer to a plate, garnish with grated kaffir lime zest and serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android