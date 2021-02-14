雞柳薯絲餅

材料：

薯仔200克

甘筍半條

雞柳120克

日式燒汁2湯匙

糖少許

水2湯匙

麵粉2湯匙

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

醃料：

鹽少許

粟粉1茶匙

胡椒粉少許

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 薯仔削皮，刨絲，甘筍刨絲，兩者分別汆水。把薯絲和甘筍放大碗中，加鹽、胡椒粉和麵粉2湯匙拌勻。

2. 燒熱油，放入一杓薯絲，固定形狀後，翻轉煎另一面，把煎薯餅盛起。

3. 雞肉切條再切粒，加醃料拌勻。燒熱油，炒雞肉，加入燒汁、糖和水拌炒。將雞肉放在薯絲餅上，少許葱花裝飾。

Hash browns with chicken fillets

Ingredients:

Potatoes 200g

Carrot 1/2pc

Chicken fillet 120g

Teriyaki sauce 2 Tablespoons

Sugar Little Water 2 Tablespoons

Flour 2 Tablespoons

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Marinade:

Salt Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Pepper Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Peel potatoes. Shred potatoes and carrot with grater. Then blanch potato and carrot. Put potatoes and carrot into bowl. Then put in salt, pepper and 2 Tablespoons of flour and mix well.

2. Heat the oil, put one scoop of mixture into pan, then turn to another side. Take out the hash brown.

3. Cut chicken fillet in strips and dice it. Marinate chicken with marinade. Heat the oil, stir fry chicken. Then put in teriyaki sauce, sugar and water. Put chicken on top of hash browns. Put a little green onion.

