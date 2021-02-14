枝竹芽菜煮魚

材料：

黃腳鱲1條

枝竹80克

芽菜60克

葱1條

紅椒3條

蒜頭2瓣

薑1片

辣豆瓣醬1湯匙

粉絲20克

清湯200毫升

蠔油1茶匙

鹽少許

做法：

1. 粉絲浸水，薑切薄片，辣椒和蒜頭切碎，枝竹切件。魚身每面淺割三刀，抹上鹽。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜、葱、薑和辣椒，加辣豆瓣醬和蠔油炒勻，加入清湯，放入魚和枝竹，蓋上收中火煮6分鐘。

3. 開蓋，將魚翻轉另一面，加入粉絲和芽菜，蓋上煮1分鐘。

Fish stew with bean curd sheet

Ingredients:

Yellowfin seabream 1pc

Bean curd bean 80g

Sprouts 60g

Green onion 1 pc

Red chili 3 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Ginger 1slice

Spicy bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Vermicelli 20g

Chicken broth 200ml

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli in water. Slice ginger, shred red chili and garlic. Cut bean curd sheet in pieces. Slice cut the surface of fish, then marinate with salt.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, green onion, ginger and chili. Put in spicy bean paste, oyster sauce and 200ml of chicken broth. Put in fish, bean curd sheet. Cover the lid and cook in mid heat for 6 minutes.

3. Turn the fish to another side, put in vermicelli and sprouts. Cover the lid and cook for 1 minute.

