家常豆腐雜菌煲

材料：

板豆腐1件

乾菁雲雜菌50克

蝦仁150克

甘筍80克

荷蘭豆50克

蒜頭1瓣

葱2條

粟粉水少許

花椒油少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉 半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

調味：

鮑魚汁1茶匙

生抽1茶匙

老抽1茶匙

胡椒粉少許

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 雜菌浸水，蝦加入醃料略醃。甘筍切片，蒜頭切碎。荷蘭豆撕硬邊，豆腐切小件。

2. 滾水加鹽，荷蘭豆汆水1分鐘，撈起再把甘筍汆水。燒熱油，放入豆腐煎至兩面金黃，盛起。

3. 原鑊爆香蒜頭，放入蝦仁同炒，倒入雜菌連水200毫升，加入調味。

4. 豆腐回鑊，開中大火煮3分鐘，再加少許老抽調色，粟粉水收汁，加少許花椒油。甘筍和荷蘭豆回鑊，撒葱花。

Braised tofu and mixed mushrooms

Ingredienrs:

Hard tofu 1 pc

Mixed mushrooms 50g

Shrimps 150g

Carrot 80g

Snow peas 50g

Garlic 1 clove

Green onion 2 pcs

Cornstarch water Little

Sichuan pepper oil Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Cornstarch ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1teaspoon

Seasoning:

Abalone sauce 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Pepper Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak mixed mushrooms. Marinate shrimp with marinade. Slice carrot and shred garlic. Tear hard side of snow peas. Cut tofu in pieces.

2. Put salt in boiling water. Blanch snow peas for 1 minute and then blanch carrot. Heat the oil, pan fry tofu for both sides in golden colour. Pick it up.

3. Stir fry garlic in the same pan, put in shrimps. Put in mushroom and 200ml of water. Put in seasoning and put back tofu in pan. Cook in mid-high heat for 3 minutes.

4. Put a little more dark soy sauce. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Then put in Sichuan pepper oil, carrot, snow peas and green onion.

