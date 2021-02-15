鹹豬骨蘿蔔黃豆湯

材料：

排骨 適量

黃豆 半碗

耙齒蘿蔔 3條

薑 1塊

鹽 1湯匙（醃排骨用）

做法：

1. 下鹽醃排骨半天，之後洗淨，氽水，取出。

2. 拍扁薑，切出蘿蔔葉備用，刨去蘿蔔皮，切件。

3. 煲中下熱水，放入薑、黃豆、排骨、蘿蔔、蘿蔔葉。

4. 蓋上，中火煲2小時，熄火，盛上碗。

Radish and soybean soup with salted pork ribs

Ingredients:

Pork ribs some

Soybean ½ bowl

Radish 3 pcs

Ginger 1 slice

Salt 1 tbsp (for marinate pork)

Directions:

1. Marinate the pork ribs with salt for ½ day, then rinse and blanch the pork ribs, take out and drain.

2. Press the ginger, cut out the radish leaves. Peel and cut the radish into pieces.

3. Put ginger in a casserole filled with hot water, add soybeans, pork ribs, radish and radish leaves.

4. Cover, boil for 2 hours over medium heat. Off heat, serve hot.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android