蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜鹹豬骨蘿蔔黃豆湯 Radish and soybean soup with salted pork ribs

27分鐘前

鹹豬骨蘿蔔黃豆湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 鹹豬骨蘿蔔黃豆湯 蒜頭豆豉欖角蒸魚腩 菠菜蓉煮粟米豆腐 脆雞絲拌檸檬蜜糖汁

材料：

排骨 適量

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜脆雞絲拌檸檬蜜糖汁 Crispy chicken strips with citrous and honey sauce

黃豆 半碗

耙齒蘿蔔 3條

薑 1塊

鹽 1湯匙（醃排骨用）

做法：

1. 下鹽醃排骨半天，之後洗淨，氽水，取出。

2. 拍扁薑，切出蘿蔔葉備用，刨去蘿蔔皮，切件。

3. 煲中下熱水，放入薑、黃豆、排骨、蘿蔔、蘿蔔葉。

4. 蓋上，中火煲2小時，熄火，盛上碗。

Radish and soybean soup with salted pork ribs

Ingredients:

Pork ribs some

Soybean ½ bowl

Radish 3 pcs

Ginger 1 slice

Salt 1 tbsp (for marinate pork)

Directions:

1. Marinate the pork ribs with salt for ½ day, then rinse and blanch the pork ribs, take out and drain.

2. Press the ginger, cut out the radish leaves. Peel and cut the radish into pieces.

3. Put ginger in a casserole filled with hot water, add soybeans, pork ribs, radish and radish leaves.

4. Cover, boil for 2 hours over medium heat. Off heat, serve hot.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜家常菜湯水豆類豬肉蔬菜60分鐘以上
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner