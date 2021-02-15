蒜頭豆豉欖角蒸魚腩

材料：

鯇魚腩 1件

薑、葱 各少許

紹興酒 1湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖、鹽 各少許

蒜茸醬材料：

蒜頭 5粒

豆豉 1湯匙

紅辣椒 1隻

青辣椒 1隻

欖角 6-8粒

葱 3條

糖 1茶匙

鹽 少許

生抽 1茶匙

滾油 適量

做法：

1. 拍扁薑後，把薑、葱段、紹興酒、生抽、糖及鹽放入鯇魚中醃。

2. 拍扁蒜頭，把蒜頭、青紅辣椒、欖角、豆豉及葱切幼。

3. 將所有料頭放入碗，下糖、生抽及灒入滾油，混合。

4. 把魚腩放上碟，放上蒜茸豆豉混合物。

5. 把魚腩放入鑊，中大火隔水蒸約12分鐘，熄火，取出。

Steamed fish meat with garlic, fermented black beans and Chinese olives

Ingredients:

Grass carp fish meat 1 pc

Ginger, spring onion a little bit for each

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Light soy sauce 1 tsp

Sugar, salt a little bit for each

Garlic paste ingredients:

Garlic 5 cloves

Fermented black beans 1 tbsp

Red Thai chili 1 pc

Green Thai chili 1 pc

Chinese preserved olives 6-8 pcs

Spring onion 3 pcs

Sugar 1 tsp

Salt a little bit

Light soy sauce 1 tsp

Hot oil some

Directions:

1. Press the ginger, marinate the fish with ginger, spring onion, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, sugar, and salt.

2. Press the garlic, then finely chop. Dice the green and red chili, finely chop the Chinese preserved olive, fermented black beans and spring onion.

3. Put the minced garlic, chili, Chinese preserved olive, fermented black beans and spring onion in a bowl, season with some sugar, light soy sauce, sizzle with some hot oil.

4. Put the fish meat on a plate, bring all the garlic mixture on top.

5. Steam the fish for about 12 mins over high heat. Off heat, take out and serve hot.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

