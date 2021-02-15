菠菜蓉煮粟米豆腐

材料：

菠菜苗 半斤

粟米 半條

豆腐 1盒

清雞湯 150毫升

水 50毫升

生粉水 適量

薑 1塊

胡椒粉、鹽 各少許

做法：

1. 把菠菜苗切碎；拍扁薑；把粟米粒切出；把豆腐切半，再切粒。

2. 下油爆香薑，下粟米粒炒香，注入水及雞湯，蓋上，以小火煮5分鐘。

3. 開蓋，放入菠菜、豆腐，蓋上煮6分鐘。

4. 開蓋，下胡椒粉調味，用生粉水埋芡，熄火，上碟。

Chopped spinach cooked with corn and tofu

Ingredients:

Spinach ½ catty

Corn ½ pc

Tofu 1 pack

Chicken stock 150 ml

Water 50ml

Starch slurry some

Ginger 1 pc

Ground white pepper, salt a little bit for each

Directions:

1. Finely chop the spinach, press the ginger; cut the corn kernel; halve and dice the tofu.

2. Heat some oil, fry the ginger and corn kernel until fragrant. Pour water and chicken stock in, cover, simmer for 5 mins.

3. Open lid, put the chopped spinach and tofu together, cover, cook for 6 mins.

4. Open lid, season with some ground white pepper, then thicken the sauce with starch slurry. Off heat, serve hot.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

