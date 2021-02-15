菠菜蓉煮粟米豆腐
材料：
菠菜苗 半斤
粟米 半條
豆腐 1盒
清雞湯 150毫升
水 50毫升
生粉水 適量
薑 1塊
胡椒粉、鹽 各少許
做法：
1. 把菠菜苗切碎；拍扁薑；把粟米粒切出；把豆腐切半，再切粒。
2. 下油爆香薑，下粟米粒炒香，注入水及雞湯，蓋上，以小火煮5分鐘。
3. 開蓋，放入菠菜、豆腐，蓋上煮6分鐘。
4. 開蓋，下胡椒粉調味，用生粉水埋芡，熄火，上碟。
Chopped spinach cooked with corn and tofu
Ingredients:
Spinach ½ catty
Corn ½ pc
Tofu 1 pack
Chicken stock 150 ml
Water 50ml
Starch slurry some
Ginger 1 pc
Ground white pepper, salt a little bit for each
Directions:
1. Finely chop the spinach, press the ginger; cut the corn kernel; halve and dice the tofu.
2. Heat some oil, fry the ginger and corn kernel until fragrant. Pour water and chicken stock in, cover, simmer for 5 mins.
3. Open lid, put the chopped spinach and tofu together, cover, cook for 6 mins.
4. Open lid, season with some ground white pepper, then thicken the sauce with starch slurry. Off heat, serve hot.
