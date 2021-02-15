脆雞絲拌檸檬蜜糖汁

材料：

雞上髀肉 3件

檸檬 1個

青檸 1個

蜜糖 1.5-2湯匙

龍舌蘭蜜 1.5-2湯匙

生粉 適量

雞肉醃料：

白胡椒粉 少許

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

油 1湯匙

做法：

1. 刨出檸檬皮及青檸皮；以及榨汁。混合青檸、檸檬汁、蜜糖及龍舌蘭蜜，攪勻。

2. 把雞髀肉切幼條，以糖、生抽、白胡椒粉、紹興酒、油，醃勻。

3. 分次把雞絲薄薄沾上生粉。

4. 燒熱油，下雞絲炸，取出隔油。

5. 把油升溫，放入雞絲翻炸至金黃，取出隔油， 放上碟。

6. 把檸檬蜜糖汁注入小煲，小火煮至濃稠，定時攪拌。

7. 熄火，把汁淋上脆雞絲上，灑少許青檸及檸檬皮，趁熱享用。

Crispy chicken strips with citrous and honey sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh meat 3 pcs

Lemon 1 pc

Lime 1 pc

Honey 1.5 -2 tbsp

Agave syrup 1.5-2 tbsp

Corn starch some

Chicken marinade:

Ground white pepper a little bit

Light soy sauce 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Oil 1 tbsp

Directions:

1. Zest the lemon and lime, then juice them. Mix the juice with honey and agave syrup.

2. Slice the chicken meat into thin strips, then marinate chicken with sugar, light soy sauce, ground white pepper, Shaoxing wine, cooking oil.

3. Coat the chicken strips with corn starch by batches.

4. Heat some oil, deep fry the chicken strips, take out and drain.

5. Heat up the oil, deep fry all the chicken strips one more time, take out and drain. Then put the fried chicken strips on a plate.

6. Put the citrous honey sauce in a saucepan, cook until thickened, keep stirring regularly.

7. Off heat, pour the sauce on top of the chicken, sprinkle with some zest, serve hot.

