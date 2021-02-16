茭白炒蝦

材料：

茭白3條

甘筍1條

蒜頭2瓣

葱2條

蝦仁150克

清湯2湯匙

紹酒少許

辣椒蝦醬2茶匙

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉少許

紹酒少許

做法：

1. 蝦加醃料略醃。茭白剝外皮，切片。甘筍削皮，切條。蒜頭切碎。切葱花。

2. 甘筍和蝦仁汆水。燒熱油，爆蒜頭和葱花，加入茭白和清湯2湯匙同炒。

3. 加入甘筍同炒，再加蝦仁，灒紹酒，加辣椒蝦醬炒勻。

Sauteed water bamboo with shrimps

Ingredients:

Water bamboo 3 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

Shrimp 150g

Chicken broth 2 Tablespoons

Shao Xing wine Little

Chili shrimp paste 2 teaspoons

Marinade:

Pepper little

Cornstarch Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Steps:

1. Marinate shrimp with marinade. Peel water bamboo and cut in slices. Peel carrot and cut in strips. Shred garlic and green onion.

2. Blanch carrot and shrimp. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, green onion. Put in water bamboo and 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth.

3. Stir fry with carrot and shrimp. Pour in Shao Xing wine and stir fry with chili shrimp paste.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

