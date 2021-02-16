雜菌濃湯

材料：

薑2片

蒜頭1瓣

葱2條

胡椒粉1茶匙

金菇半份

冬菇1隻

白雪菇4條

秀珍菇10隻

水800毫升

調味：

鹽少許

糖少許

紹酒1茶匙

胡椒粉少許

老抽半茶匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 手撕秀珍菇和白雪菇成絲，冬菇和薑切絲。切碎蒜頭和葱花。

2. 白鑊加入雜菌炒乾身，加入油，炒香薑、葱和蒜頭，灒紹酒。

3. 另外煲水800毫升，加牛肝菌粉和炒菌。蓋上，收中火煲15分鐘。加調味和葱花。

Mixed mushrooms soup

Ingredients:

Ginger 2 slices

Garlic 1 clove

Green onion 2 pcs

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Golden mushroom ½ pack

Shiitake mushroom 1 pc

White beech mushroom 4 pcs

Oyster mushrooms 10 pcs

Water 800ml

Seasoning :

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Pepper Little

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Tear oyster mushrooms and white beech mushrooms in strips. Cut Shiitake mushroom and ginger in strips. Shred garlic and green onion.

2. Stir fry mixed mushrooms without oil. Then put in oil, stir fry with ginger, green onion and garlic. Pour in Shao Xing wine.

3. Boil 800ml of water, put in porcini powder and mushrooms. Cover the lid and cook in mid heat for 15 minutes. Season with salt and sugar. Put in seasoning and green onion.

