紅棗木耳蒸雞

材料：

雞件半隻

紅棗8粒

木耳10克

草菇乾40克

薑3片

葱4條

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

調味：

生抽2茶匙

老抽1茶匙

清湯2湯匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 浸草菇乾、木耳和紅棗，雞加醃料醃10分鐘。切薑絲和葱花，草菇切塊。

2. 雞加入草菇、木耳、紅棗和薑絲，加生抽、老抽、清湯和麻油拌勻後，鋪平碟上，隔水蒸15分鐘。

Steamed chicken with jujubes and black fungus

Ingredients:

Chicken 1/2pc

Jujube 8 pcs

Black fungus 10g

Dried straw mushroom 40g

Ginger 3 slices

Green onion 4 pcs

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Seasoning:

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Chicken broth 2 Tablespoons

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Soak straw mushrooms, black fungus and jujube. Marinate chicken with marinade for 10 minutes. Cut ginger in strips. Shred green onion. Cut straw mushrooms in chunks.

2. Mix chicken with straw mushroom, black fungus, jujubes and ginger. Put in seasoning and stir well. Put all ingredients on plate and steam for 15 minutes.

