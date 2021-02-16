蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜紅棗木耳蒸雞 Steamed chicken with jujubes and black fungus

1小時前

紅棗木耳蒸雞

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 紅棗木耳蒸雞 茭白炒蝦 魚肚肉碎煮旺菜 雜菌濃湯

材料：

雞件半隻

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜雜菌濃湯 Mixed mushrooms soup

紅棗8粒

木耳10克

草菇乾40克

薑3片

葱4條

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

調味：

生抽2茶匙

老抽1茶匙

清湯2湯匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 浸草菇乾、木耳和紅棗，雞加醃料醃10分鐘。切薑絲和葱花，草菇切塊。

2. 雞加入草菇、木耳、紅棗和薑絲，加生抽、老抽、清湯和麻油拌勻後，鋪平碟上，隔水蒸15分鐘。

Steamed chicken with jujubes and black fungus

Ingredients:

Chicken 1/2pc

Jujube 8 pcs

Black fungus 10g

Dried straw mushroom 40g

Ginger 3 slices

Green onion 4 pcs

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Seasoning:

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Chicken broth 2 Tablespoons

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Soak straw mushrooms, black fungus and jujube. Marinate chicken with marinade for 10 minutes. Cut ginger in strips. Shred green onion. Cut straw mushrooms in chunks.

2. Mix chicken with straw mushroom, black fungus, jujubes and ginger. Put in seasoning and stir well. Put all ingredients on plate and steam for 15 minutes.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜雞肉菇菌藥材
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner