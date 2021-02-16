魚肚肉碎煮旺菜

材料：

魚肚（已浸）120克

豬肉碎80克

旺菜120克

薑2片

葱2條

杞子1茶匙

清湯1杯

調味：

紹酒1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

麻油少許

粟粉水少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

紹酒少許

麻油少許

做法：

1. 浸杞子。肉碎加醃料略醃。切薑粒和葱花。旺菜切塊，魚肚切條。

2. 滾水加紹酒和薑葱，魚肚汆水。燒熱油爆香薑，加入肉碎同炒，再加清湯1杯。

3. 加入蠔油和老抽，再加入旺菜和魚肚。加水30毫升。蓋上收中火煮3分鐘。加入麻油。下杞子和葱花，粟粉水收汁。

Braised fish maw with cabbage

Ingredientrs:

Fish maw (soaked ) 120g

Minced pork 80g

Cabbage 120g

Ginger 2 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Wolfberries 1 teaspoon

Chicken broth 1 Cup

Seasoning :

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Soak wolfberries. Marinate minced pork with marinade. Dice ginger. Shred green onion. Cut cabbage in chunks. Cut fish maw in strips.

2. Put Shao Xing wine in boiling water, then put in ginger and green onion. Blanch fish maw. Heat the oil and stir fry ginger and minced pork. Put in 1 cup of chicken broth.

3. Put in oyster sauce and dark soy sauce. Then put in cabbage, fish maw and 30ml of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid heat for 3 minutes. Put in sesame oil, wolfberries and green onion. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

