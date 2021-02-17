乾雜菌紅棗瘦肉湯

材料：

乾雜菌 50克

紅棗 5粒

瘦肉 300克

紅蘿蔔 1條

粟米1條

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 乾雜菌浸水；南北杏浸水；紅棗對切、去籽。

2. 紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；粟米切件。

3. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Pork Lean Soup with Dried Mixed Wild Mushroom and Red Jujube

Ingredients:

Dried mixed wild mushroom 50g

Red jujube 5 pcs

Pork lean 300g

Carrot 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried mixed wild mushroom. Soak apricot kernel. Cut red jujube into two pieces and deseed.

2. Peel carrot, then cut into pieces. Cut corn into pieces.

3. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, put in some salt.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android