純素麻婆豆腐

材料：

杏鮑菇 1隻

豆腐 1盒

豆卜 10粒

蒜頭 3瓣

葱 1棵

豆瓣醬1湯匙

花椒粉 1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

生粉水 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 杏鮑菇切件、攪碎；豆腐切粒；豆卜切粒。

2. 蒜頭切碎；葱切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，炒香蒜頭，加入杏鮑菇、豆卜，炒至均勻。

4. 加入豆瓣醬、花椒粉、生抽、水、糖，攪拌均勻。

5. 加入豆腐，蓋上蓋，煮20分鐘。

6. 加入生粉水，攪拌均勻，再灑上葱花。

Vegetarian Mapo Tofu

Ingredients:

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Tofu 1 box

Tofu puffs 10 pcs

Garlic 3 slices

Spring onion 1 pc

Chilli bean sauce 1 tablespoon

Paprika powder 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch water 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut king oyster mushroom into pieces then mince. Dice tofu. Dice tofu puffs.

2. Mince garlic. Dice spring onion.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, put in king oyster mushroom, tofu puffs, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in chilli bean sauce, paprika powder, soy sauce, water, sugar and mix well.

5. Put in tofu, cover the lid and cook 20 mins.

6. Put in cornstarch water and mix well, finally add diced spring onion on the top.

