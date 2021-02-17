酒釀雲腿蒸鱸魚

材料：

雲腿 50克

酒釀 3湯匙

鱸魚 1條

步驟：

1. 雲腿切絲。

2. 鱸魚印乾水分，再劃數刀。

3. 將少許酒釀、雲腿放在碟上，加入鱸魚。

4. 將餘下的酒釀放在鱸魚上，再加入餘下的雲腿。

5. 以大火蒸鱸魚15分鐘。

Steamed Sea Bass with Chinese Ham and Fermented Rice

Ingredients:

Chinese ham 50g

Fermented rice 3 tablespoons

Sea bass 1 pc

Steps:

1. Shred Chinese ham.

2. Wipe sea bass with kitchen paper and make few cuts on sea bass.

3. Put a little fermented rice and Chinese ham on the plate then put in sea bass.

4. Add the rest of fermented rice on sea bass top, then add the rest of Chinese ham.

5. Steam sea bass 15 mins with high heat.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android