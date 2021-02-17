黃薑雞

材料：

雞扒 1塊

小黃薑 100克

蒜頭 10瓣

辣椒 1隻

生抽 2茶匙

糖 1/2湯匙

米酒 5湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 雞扒印乾水分、切件，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至雞塊，醃15分鐘。

2. 小黃薑切粒；蒜頭去皮；辣椒切粒。

3. 將小黃薑、蒜頭、辣椒、米酒放入攪拌機，攪拌均勻，成為小黃薑醬。

4. 燒熱米糠油，煎香雞塊。

5. 加入小黃薑醬、少許水，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

6. 加入生抽、糖，炒至均勻。

Stewed Chicken with Ginger Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken chop 1 pc

Little ginger 100g

Ginger 10 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Sugar 1/2 tablespoon

Rice wine 5 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Salt little

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper and cut into pieces, put salt, pepper into chicken chop, marinate 15 mins.

2. Dice little ginger. Peel garlic. Dice hot pepper.

3. Put little ginger, garlic, hot pepper, rice wine into blender, mix well as little ginger sauce.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, pan fry chicken chop.

5. Put in little ginger sauce, a little water, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

6. Put in soy sauce, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android