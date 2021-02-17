黃薑雞
材料：
雞扒 1塊
小黃薑 100克
蒜頭 10瓣
辣椒 1隻
生抽 2茶匙
糖 1/2湯匙
米酒 5湯匙
米糠油 2湯匙
鹽 少許
胡椒粉 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 雞扒印乾水分、切件，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至雞塊，醃15分鐘。
2. 小黃薑切粒；蒜頭去皮；辣椒切粒。
3. 將小黃薑、蒜頭、辣椒、米酒放入攪拌機，攪拌均勻，成為小黃薑醬。
4. 燒熱米糠油，煎香雞塊。
5. 加入小黃薑醬、少許水，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。
6. 加入生抽、糖，炒至均勻。
Stewed Chicken with Ginger Sauce
Ingredients:
Chicken chop 1 pc
Little ginger 100g
Ginger 10 slices
Hot pepper 1 pc
Soy sauce 2 teaspoons
Sugar 1/2 tablespoon
Rice wine 5 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Salt little
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper and cut into pieces, put salt, pepper into chicken chop, marinate 15 mins.
2. Dice little ginger. Peel garlic. Dice hot pepper.
3. Put little ginger, garlic, hot pepper, rice wine into blender, mix well as little ginger sauce.
4. Heat the rice bran oil, pan fry chicken chop.
5. Put in little ginger sauce, a little water, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.
6. Put in soy sauce, sugar, stir fry until mix well.
