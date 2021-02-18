薑葱煮生蠔

材料：

生蠔8隻

雜菌200克

薑1塊

葱4條

清湯50毫升

蠔油1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

糖半茶匙

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 切薑片，辣椒切粒，杏鮑菇和冬菇切片，白雪菇切段。生蠔加麵粉清洗。滾水加薑和葱，加入生蠔，熄火，浸1分鐘。生蠔抹乾水。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑片，加入雜菌炒香。再放入生蠔煎至表面金黃，加入葱。

3. 加入清湯50毫升，蓋上煮1分鐘，翻轉另一面。加入蠔油、老抽和糖拌勻，粟粉水收汁，加辣椒。

Sauteed oysters with ginger and green onions

Ingredients:

Oyster 8pcs

Mixed mushrooms 200g

Ginger 1pc

Green onion 4 pcs

Chicken broth 50ml

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Slice ginger and dice chili. Slice king oyster mushroom and shiitake mushroom. Cut white beech mushroom in pieces. Clean oyster with flour.

2. Put ginger and green onion in water. Turn off the heat, put in oyster for 1 minute. Wipe dry oysters. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and mixed mushrooms. Pan fry oyster. Put in green onion.

3. Put in 50ml of Chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook for 1 minute. Turn another side. Put in oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and sugar. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in chili.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android