豆腐旺菜鯇魚湯

材料：

板豆腐150克

旺菜150克

鯇魚腩200克

葱2條

薑2片

辣椒1/2條

清湯1公升

醃料：

鹽 少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

調味：

紹酒少許

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

做法：

1. 旺菜切塊，切葱花，切辣椒碎，切薑絲。豆腐切件。鯇魚加醃料略醃。

2. 燒熱油，豆腐兩面煎至金黃。先盛起。原鑊加入魚腩，煎至金黃。

3. 加薑絲，灒紹酒，再加清湯1公升，加入旺菜和豆腐，蓋上中火煮10分鐘。加胡椒和鹽調味，加入紅椒和葱花。

Tofu, cabbage and grass carp soup

Ingredients:

Hard tofu 150g

Cabbage 150g

Grass carp belly 200g

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Chili ½ pc

Chicken broth 1L

Marinade:

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Seasoning:

Shao Xing wine little

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Cut cabbage and tofu in pieces. Shred green onion and chili. Marinate fish with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry tofu and take it out. Pan fry fish for both sides until golden brown.

3. Put in ginger strips. Pour in Shao Xing wine. Put in 1L of chicken broth, then put in cabbage and tofu. Cover the lid and cook in mid heat for 10 minutes. Put in pepper and salt. Put in chili and green onion.

