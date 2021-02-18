番茄芝士雞

材料：

番茄2個

甘筍1條

蒜頭3瓣

雞扒1塊

Mozzarella 芝士80克

醬汁：

茄醬2湯匙

生抽1茶匙

糖1茶匙

鹽少許

水50毫升

醃料：

糖少許

粟粉1茶匙

蠔油半茶匙

老抽少許

做法：

1. 甘筍滾刀切塊，番茄切塊，蒜頭切碎。雞扒切塊，加醃料拌勻。

2. 燒熱油，加入雞肉煎至金黃。加入蒜頭、甘筍和番茄。

3. 加入茄醬、生抽、糖和鹽，加水50毫升，蓋上收中火煮10分鐘。開蓋，加入芝士。蓋上再焗2分鐘至芝士溶化。

Braised chicken with tomato and cheese

Ingredients:

Tomato 2 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Garlic 3 cloves

Chicken thigh 1 pc

Mozzarella cheese 80g

Seasoning :

Ketchup 2 Tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Water 50ml

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Steps:

1. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut tomato in chunks. Shred garlic. Cut chicken thigh in chunks. Marinate chicken with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry chicken. Then put in garlic, carrot and tomato.

3. Put in ketchup, soy sauce, sugar, salt and 50ml of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid heat for 10 minutes. Put in cheese. Cover the lid and cook in 2 minutes.

