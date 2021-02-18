冰菜炒肉碎

材料：

冰菜200克

肉碎100克

薑2片

辣椒1隻

蒜頭2瓣

葱2條

清湯2湯匙

麻油少許

粟粉芡水少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 豬肉加醃料略醃。切薑片，辣椒切絲，切碎蒜頭和葱花。冰菜分小份。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑、葱花、 蒜頭和辣椒，加入豬肉碎炒勻。

3. 加入冰菜，再加2湯匙清湯，蓋上1分鐘，開蓋炒勻，加麻油，粟粉芡水收汁。

Sauteed crystalline iceplant with minced pork

Ingredients;

Crystalline iceplant 200g

Minced pork 100g

Ginger 2 slices

Chili 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

Chicken broth 2 Tablespoons

Sesame oil Little

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoons

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Marinate pork with marinade. Slice ginger and cut chili in strips. Shred garlic and green onion. Cut crystalline iceplant in pieces.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger, green onion , garlic and chili. Put in minced pork and stir fry.

3. Put in crystalline iceplant and 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth cover for 1 minute. Stir fry. Put in sesame oil. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

