啫啫魚頭煲

材料：

魚頭 1個

乾葱 5個

蒜茸 5湯匙

薑 50克

葱 1棵

柱候醬 1湯匙

生抽 2茶匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 魚頭印乾水分，將柱候醬、生抽、老抽、糖，加入魚頭，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 乾葱對切；葱白切段、再切葱粒；薑切片。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香薑、乾葱，加入蒜茸、葱白。

4. 加入魚頭煎至金黃色。

5. 蓋上蓋煮5分鐘，灑上葱花。

Sizzling Fish Head

Ingredients:

Fish head 1 pc

Dried shallot 5 pcs

Minced garlic 5 tablespoons

Ginger 50g

Spring onion 1 pc

Chu hou paste 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe fish head with kitchen paper, put chu hou paste, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar into fish head, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Cut dried shallot into two pieces. Cut spring onion white into strips then dice spring onion. Slice ginger.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger and dried shallot, put in minced garlic and spring onion white.

4. Put in fish head and pan fry until golden brown.

5. Cover the lid and cook 5 mins, finally add diced spring onion on the top.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android