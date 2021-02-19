鹹檸檬七喜雞翼

材料：

雞翼 8隻

鹹檸檬 1個

七喜 1罐

乾葱 4個

蠔油 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 雞翼印乾水分，將蠔油、紹興酒、生抽、胡椒粉、糖加入至雞翼，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 乾葱切片；鹹檸檬切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香乾葱，加入雞翼，煎至金黃色。

4. 加入鹹檸檬、七喜，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮15分鐘。

Stewed Chicken Wings with Salted Lemon and 7 up

Ingredients:

Chicken wings 8 pcs

Salted lemon 1 pc

7 up 1 can

Dried shallot 4 pcs

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken wings with kitchen paper, put oyster sauce, Shao xing wine, soy sauce, pepper, sugar into chicken wings, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Slice dried shallot. Dice salted lemon.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry dried shallot, put in chicken wings, pan fry until golden brown.

4. Put in salted lemon and 7 up, cover the lid, cook 15 mins with low heat.

